Hronek (upper body) will play Tuesday versus the Oilers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Hronek sustained an injury in practice Sunday, but it won't cost him any playing time. The 25-year-old will work alongside Ben Chiarot on the second pairing as usual, and Hronek should also see time on the second power-play unit. He had seven assists and a minus-1 rating through 13 games in January.