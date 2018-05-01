Hronek will represent the Czech squad at the upcoming World Championship in Denmark, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hronek will be afforded the chance to participate in the international tournament since his AHL Grand Rapids team was eliminated from postseason play Monday. One of Detroit's better prospects, Hronek played uncharacteristically bad against the AHL's Moose, as he recorded a minus-5 rating and mustered only one point (an assist) through five games. Still, he should benefit from the experience of playing for his home country from May 4-20, reportedly joining the likes of fellow Red Wings/Czech prospects Libor Sulak and Martin Frk.