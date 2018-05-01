Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Heading to Worlds
Hronek will represent the Czech squad at the upcoming World Championship in Denmark, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Hronek will be afforded the chance to participate in the international tournament since his AHL Grand Rapids team was eliminated from postseason play Monday. One of Detroit's better prospects, Hronek played uncharacteristically bad against the AHL's Moose, as he recorded a minus-5 rating and mustered only one point (an assist) through five games. Still, he should benefit from the experience of playing for his home country from May 4-20, reportedly joining the likes of fellow Red Wings/Czech prospects Libor Sulak and Martin Frk.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...