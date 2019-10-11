Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Iffy for Saturday
According to coach Jeff Blashill, Hronek (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Toronto, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings have yet to reveal any details regarding the specific nature of Hronek's issue, but it doesn't like he's dealing with anything overly serious. If he's unable to go against the Maple Leafs, he should be ready to return Tuesday against Vancouver. Either way, fantasy owners hoping to deploy Hronek on Saturday should plan on checking back shortly before puck drop for confirmation on his status.
