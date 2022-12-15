Hronek is in the concussion protocol following Wednesday's game versus the Wild, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Hronek was hit hard by Ryan Reaves early in the first period. Given the nature of concussions, a clear timeline for Hronek's turn likely won't be available until he resumes hockey activities.
