Hronek (undisclosed) is in the lineup Tuesday in Columbus.
Hronek missed Monday's practice due to a "relatively minor injury" but has recovered in time to play in Tuesday's game. His 23 points are tied with Dylan Larkin for the team lead this season, but Hronek has produced only one assist in his last 10 games.
