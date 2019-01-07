Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Lights lamp Sunday
Hronek tallied a goal and three shots during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Hronek has a goal and three points in his last two games, bringing him to seven total in 18 games in his rookie campaign. The 21-year-old Czech should be a solid scoring threat from the backend for the Red Wings for many years to come, but his fantasy value remains better suited to dynasty formats -- although that may change if his role continues to grow in the second half of 2018-19 or the Red Wings injury woes persist.
