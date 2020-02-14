Hronek (undisclosed) is expected to dress for Saturday's game against the Bruins despite missing practice Friday, though coach Jeff Blashill said he won't have confirmation until the day of the game, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The reason behind Hronek's unavailability for Friday's practice is unclear, but the blueliner will get a night to sleep it off before a final decision on his availability is made. Assuming he's available, look for Hronek to retain his spot in the top pairing and on the top power-play unit.