Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Likely won't play over weekend
Hronek (upper body) isn't expected to play Friday versus the Islanders or Sunday versus the Flames.
Nothing is written in stone, but Hronek is trending in the wrong direction heading into the weekend. The 22-year-old blueliner's next chance to enter the lineup will almost certainly be next Tuesday against the Devils. Madison Bowey is slated to fill in on the top defensive pairing again.
