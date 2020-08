Hronek will begin the 2020-21 campaign on loan in the Czech Republic with Mountfield HC.

Hronek registered nine goals and 22 helpers in 65 games with the Red Wings this season in which he averaged 23:54 of ice time. Once Detroit starts up training camp ahead of the 2020-21 season, he figures to rejoin the club and should be a mainstay with the power play, where he notched 10 of his 31 points this past year.