Hronek registered two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Hronek picked up an assist on Michael Rasmussen's opening tally in the second period before adding a second on David Perron's empty netter in the third. The 25-year-old blueliner has now four assists in his last two games and six multi-point performances over his last eight contests. Hronek is up to six goals and 18 assists on the season, putting him on pace to surpass his career high of 38 points set last year.