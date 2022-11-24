Hronek picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Nashville.
Hronek ripped a slapshot past Kevin Lankinen for a power-play goal in the second period. He'd grab another point with an assist on Michael Rasmussen's empty-net goal in the third. Hronek now has five goals in his last five games and 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 19 contests this season.
