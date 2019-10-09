Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Lone scorer for Detroit in loss
Hronek smashed a one-timer for his first goal of the season Tuesday, but the Red Wings still lost to the Ducks at home, 3-1.
The 21-year-old defenseman looks confident, as he collected a goal and two helpers through the first three games. Only the elite offensive blueliners can maintain a point-per-game pace throughout the entire season, but Hronek is poised to enjoy a breakout campaign as a second-year player quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit.
