Hronek picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

The rookie has three points (all helpers) in three games since his latest recall from AHL Grand Rapids, and on the season Hronek has produced a solid three goals and 13 points in 26 games for the big club. If he keeps finding his way onto the scoresheet, the 21-year-old should stick around in Detroit for the rest of the season, putting him in position for a key role on the Wings' blue line in 2019-20 and beyond.