Hronek is expected to see a larger role on the penalty kill following Friday's trade that sent Nick Jensen to the Capitals for Madison Bowey, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

The promise of additional shorthanded time at the top level leads us to believe that Hronek has played his final game with AHL Grand Rapids. Consistency remains a bit of an issue for the 21-year-old, but he's held his own on the back line for an Original Six club that is going through an unfamiliar rebuild. Hronek's numbers consist of three goals, 10 assists and a minus-4 rating through 26 games. With further consideration to his No. 1 power-play role, it's easy to see why the Wings went after him with a second-round (53rd overall) pick in the 2016 draft.