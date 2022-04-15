Hronek registered an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.
Defense continues to be an issue for Hronek as he's skated to a minus-27 rating with a 43:15 ratio in giveaways to takeaways, but he's still putting up respectable numbers in fantasy hockey based on five goals and a career-high 32 assists.
