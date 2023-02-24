Hronek scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Hronek capped the scoring in the third period, ripping a shot from the point on the power play to extend Detroit's lead to 4-1. The 25-year-old blueliner is up 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists), with 15 coming on the man advantage. Hronek is just one point shy of matching his career high, set in 78 games last season.