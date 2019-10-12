Hronek (undisclosed) will be good to go Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hronek appeared to be at full speed during warmups. He'll assume a top-pairing role on Detroit's blueline and be looking to add to his 2019-20 point total. In four appearances this season, the 22-year-old has managed a goal and two assists.