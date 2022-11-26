Hronek scored a goal and registered an assist in Detroit's 4-3 shootout victory against Arizona on Friday.

Hronek is on a six-game point streak and has provided at least one goal in each of his last four contests. That hot streak is just the highlight in what's been a great start to the campaign for him. Hronek has six goals and 18 points in 20 contests this season. His offensive pace will probably decline as the campaign progresses, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him surpass his career high of 38 points, which he set in 2021-22.