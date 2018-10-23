Hronek will be assigned to AHL Grand Rapids with the expected return of Mike Green (illness) on Friday.

Hronek has watched from the press box for the last three games, and Green's anticipated return renders him useless at the top level. That's not a knock on the Czech defenseman, who holds promise as Detroit's second-round (53rd overall) pick from the 2016 draft, but someone has to get bumped down to make way for the power-play quarterback in Green.