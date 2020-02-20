Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Out next two games
As expected, Hronek (head) won't play Friday against the Islanders or Sunday against the Flames, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Hronek is evidently still feeling the effects of the puck he took to the head during Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. The 22-year-old blueliner will be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey, but for now, Alex Biega will fill in on Detroit's top pairing.
