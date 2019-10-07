Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Passing skills on point
Hronek set up two goals Sunday in a 4-3 home win over the Stars.
Hronek played a key role in forward Anthony Mantha's four-goal explosion. The Red Wings are looking good early on, as they beat the Predators and Stars in succession, and Hronek should remain a useful fantasy contributor as long as he's clearing 20 minutes per game.
