Hronek posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Hronek has now logged an assist in four straight games, accounting for all of his offense this year. His last three apples have come on the power play. The 24-year-old has added nine shots, eight hits, four blocked shots and a plus-5 rating from his second-pairing role. Hronek probably can't sustain this pace in the long run, but he's putting himself in a position to challenge for his first 40-point season.