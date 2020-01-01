Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Picks up empty-netter
Hronek scored an empty-net goal and dished out six hits in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Sharks.
Hronek tallied his eighth goal of the year when he found the empty net in the final minute of the third period. The 22-year-old is enjoying a modest three-game point streak and had three goals and six assists in 12 December games.
