Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Play improving in first AHL season
Hronek picked up a goal and an assist to lead AHL Grand Rapids to a 4-2 win over Cleveland on Friday.
Hronek's first professional campaign got off to a rough, rough start, but he has played much better over the past month. His overall numbers (21 points in 39 games) are impressive and he continues to log lots of playing time for the Griffins. His ceiling is that of a top-four defender at the NHL level, but Hronek will have to improve his play in his own zone to ultimately reach that level.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...