Hronek picked up a goal and an assist to lead AHL Grand Rapids to a 4-2 win over Cleveland on Friday.

Hronek's first professional campaign got off to a rough, rough start, but he has played much better over the past month. His overall numbers (21 points in 39 games) are impressive and he continues to log lots of playing time for the Griffins. His ceiling is that of a top-four defender at the NHL level, but Hronek will have to improve his play in his own zone to ultimately reach that level.