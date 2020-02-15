Hronek (undisclosed) will suit up for Saturday's matchup against Boston, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Hronek was still expected to dress after he missed practice Friday, so this news isn't surprising. The 22-year-old will be a nice boost to the lineup, as he's dished three assists in his past six games. Hronek seems to enjoy playing against Boston as well, as evidenced by his four points in four career games versus the Bruins.