Hronek produced two assists, five shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Hronek saw a six-game point streak end Monday versus the Maple Leafs. His two-assist effort Wednesday marked the fourth time in five games he's logged multiple points. The 25-year-old blueliner has been a force through the first quarter of the campaign, racking up six goals, 14 helpers, 52 shots on net, 31 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating in 22 appearances. He's already over halfway to matching his career-best 38 points from last year.