Hronek logged an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Hronek helped out on a Jonatan Berggren tally in the third period. The 25-year-old Hronek has picked up a goal and an assist over the last two games after going four contests without a point. The blueliner is up to eight goals, 27 helpers, 114 shots on net, 90 hits, 43 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 52 outings while playing a solid all-around style in a top-four role.