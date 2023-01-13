Hronek (upper body) is questionable for Saturday's tilt versus Columbus, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Hronek likely was injured Thursday against the Maple Leafs. He played 18:57 and had one shot on goal, but was absent from practice Friday. Hronek is having a good season with seven goals and 29 points in 40 games and is on pace to smash his career high of 38 points, set last season.