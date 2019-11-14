Hronek was absent from practice and is in doubt for Thursday's matchup with Los Angeles, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Hronek's spot in the lineup would go to Joe Hicketts or Jonathan Ericsson if he is unable to play Thursday. The 21-year-old Hronek is on pace to blow past his rookie numbers (23 points in 46 games), as he's already racked up four goals and six helpers in 20 appearances.