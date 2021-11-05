Hronek generated a power-play assist Thursday in a 5-1 loss to the Bruins.

The Wings dropped their fourth straight game but Hronek played quite well overall considering he earned the helper and an even mark in the plus-minus column. Hronek is up to one goal and three apples through nine games, though Wings rookie defenseman Moritz Seider -- who has nine assists through 11 games -- seems to be stealing his thunder in Motown.