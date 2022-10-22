Hronek posted a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Hronek was rewarded for his strong play to begin the year with a promotion to the top power-play unit. The move paid off as Hronek had the secondary helper on a Dylan Larkin tally. With an assist in three straight games, including two on the power play, Hronek has been steady. He's added a plus-5 rating, seven shots on net, seven hits, four blocked shots and two PIM. With Moritz Seider looking like a potential sophomore slump candidate, the veteran Hronek could have a bit of a bounce-back campaign.