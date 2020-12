Hornek has been recalled from his loan with Mountfield HC of the Czech Extraliga, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Hronek lit it up during his time in the Czech Republic, racking up 10 goals and 23 points in 22 contests. The 23-year-old is expected to skate on Detroit's top pairing and first power-play unit this season, and he'll make for a solid depth option in most fantasy formats due to his offensive upside, particularly in those that don't count plus-minus rating.