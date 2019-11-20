Play

Contrary to a previous report, Hronek (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game against the Senators, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Hronek will return from a two-game absence, and the 22-year old will resume his role on the top defensive pairing alongside Mike Green. The former second-round pick is looking to build on 10 points through his first 20 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories