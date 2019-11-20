Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Contrary to a previous report, Hronek (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game against the Senators, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Hronek will return from a two-game absence, and the 22-year old will resume his role on the top defensive pairing alongside Mike Green. The former second-round pick is looking to build on 10 points through his first 20 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.