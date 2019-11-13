Hronek had a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks. He also had two blocks and two hits.

Hronek logged 24:29 of playing time, second on the squad behind only Dennis Cholowski (27:14). His goal midway through the second period got the Red Wings on the board and was his fourth goal in 20 games. He scored five times in 46 games all of last season. The 22-year-old sophomore is been a steady presence on the Detroit blue line.