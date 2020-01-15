Play

Hronek scored his ninth goal of the season Tuesday in an 8-2 loss to the Islanders.

Hronek's goal pulled Detroit to within two goals before the Islanders responded with five straight markers to seal the win. The Red Wings' defenseman has been one of the lone bright spots for the team this season, now with 26 points in 45 games in 2019-20.

