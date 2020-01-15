Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Scores in lopsided loss
Hronek scored his ninth goal of the season Tuesday in an 8-2 loss to the Islanders.
Hronek's goal pulled Detroit to within two goals before the Islanders responded with five straight markers to seal the win. The Red Wings' defenseman has been one of the lone bright spots for the team this season, now with 26 points in 45 games in 2019-20.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Sends pair of assists•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Records helper with man advantage•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Picks up empty-netter•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Supplies helper Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Career game in win•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Continues to stand out•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.