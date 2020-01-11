Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Sends pair of assists
Hronek registered two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Senators.
Hronek set up tallies by Tyler Bertuzzi in the first period and Dylan Larkin with the man advantage in the second. The defenseman also picked up four PIM with a double-minor for roughing. Hronek topped last year's 23-point output -- the 22-year-old now has eight goals, 17 assists, 90 shots on goal, 70 hits and 54 blocked shots through 43 games. He could approach the 40-point threshold by the end of the campaign, his second in the NHL.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Records helper with man advantage•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Picks up empty-netter•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Supplies helper Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Career game in win•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Continues to stand out•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Stars in return from injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.