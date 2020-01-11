Hronek registered two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Senators.

Hronek set up tallies by Tyler Bertuzzi in the first period and Dylan Larkin with the man advantage in the second. The defenseman also picked up four PIM with a double-minor for roughing. Hronek topped last year's 23-point output -- the 22-year-old now has eight goals, 17 assists, 90 shots on goal, 70 hits and 54 blocked shots through 43 games. He could approach the 40-point threshold by the end of the campaign, his second in the NHL.