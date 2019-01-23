Hronek was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Hronek is still adjusting to the fast-paced style of the NHL game, and while he has strong mentors in Niklas Kronwall and Mike Green, the Wings' collectively porous defense has caused the 21-year-old to fend for himself more often than he'd probably like at this delicate stage of his career. Still, Hronek has posted a goal and five helpers since the calendar flipped to 2019, giving fans of the Winged Wheel a good read on one of the team's most promising prospects. There's a good chance that he'll return after the All-Star break and corresponding bye week.