Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Sent down to AHL
Hronek was dropped down to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Hronek enjoyed a successful rookie season, scoring five goals and 23 points in 46 NHL contests. His demotion is simply to get him some extra work with Detroit's season coming to a close. Expect the 21-year-old defenseman to be back with the big club to start next season.
