Hronek (concussion protocol) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday versus Ottawa, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Hronek was forced to leave Wednesday's game against Minnesota following a hard hit from Wild forward Ryan Reaves. He was cleared to get back on the ice in a full capacity during Friday's practice. He is slated to play alongside Jake Walman. Hronek has racked up six goals and 24 points in 29 games this season.
