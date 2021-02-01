Hronek notched an assist Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
A terrific distributor from the blue line, Hronek is up to six helpers through 10 games, with three of those on the man advantage. The Red Wings have only won two games this season, but Hronek is a burgeoning offensive producer and deserves consideration in most league types.
