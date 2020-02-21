Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Shifts to IR
The Red Wings placed Hronek (head) on injured reserve Thursday retroactive to Feb. 16.
Hronek was already expected to miss the next two games with the head injury, so his placement on IR creates a roster spot for the team. In a corresponding move Thursday, the team recalled Brian Lashoff from AHL Grand Rapids to provide depth on the back end. Hronek's next chance to suit up will be in Tuesday's game against New Jersey, so expect an update regarding his status prior to puck drop.
