Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Sidelined Thursday
Hronek (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't play in Thursday's game against the Kings, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Hronek missed morning skate ahead of Thursday's game, leaving his status in doubt. It's unclear what issue the Czech-born player is dealing with, but as evidenced by this news, it's serious enough to keep him out of game action. In his stead, Jonathan Ericsson and Alex Biega will enter the lineup for Thursday's matchup.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Questionable Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Scores goal in OT win•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Bags apple in lopsided loss•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Benefits from empty net•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Continues to produce•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Finding ways to chip in offensively•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.