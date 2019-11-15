Hronek (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't play in Thursday's game against the Kings, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Hronek missed morning skate ahead of Thursday's game, leaving his status in doubt. It's unclear what issue the Czech-born player is dealing with, but as evidenced by this news, it's serious enough to keep him out of game action. In his stead, Jonathan Ericsson and Alex Biega will enter the lineup for Thursday's matchup.