Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Skips right back to NHL
Hronek was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings made a series of transactions related to defenseman at the top level -- including placing Jonathan Ericsson (upper body) and Niklas Kronwall (undisclosed) on IR, so Hronek now has a great chance of being on the roster for Thursday's season opener versus Columbus.
