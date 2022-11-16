Hronek recorded a power-play assist and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Hronek's 10th helper of the year set up Jonatan Berggren's first career goal. It's been a steady run of late for Hronek, who has a goal and four assists in his last five contests. For the season, the 25-year-old blueliner is up to 11 points (five on the power play), 35 shots on net, 24 hits, 14 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 16 appearances. He continues to thrive while Moritz Seider works through a sophomore slump.