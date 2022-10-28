Hronek recorded an assist on Detroit's lone goal in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.
Hronek has compiled five assists through seven games, and he's looked much more comfortable defensively. The 24-year-old is plus-5 on the season after turning in a minus-29 mark through 78 games in 2021-22.
