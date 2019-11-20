Hronek posted two assists, plus-2 rating and four shots on net in a 4-3 loss against the Senators on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old looked strong in his return from a two-game absence (undisclosed) with an assist in the first and third periods. Hronek has three assists and four points in his last three games. Overall, he has four goals and 12 points with a minus-3 rating in 21 contests this season.