Hronek scored a goal and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Hronek has two goals and four assists over his last six games, getting on the scoresheet in five of them. The defenseman's tally Thursday tied the game at 1-1. He's produced 12 points, 36 shots on net, 24 hits, 15 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 17 contests. It's unclear if he can keep up this level of offense, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him surpass the 38 points he produced in 78 outings last season.