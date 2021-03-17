Hronek scored an empty-net goal and added two assists with two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Carolina.

Hronek was a workhorse for the Red Wings, pacing the squad with 23:08 of ice time and sealing the victory with his long-range empty-netter, his first goal of the year. He also assisted on a pair of power-play tallies by Adam Erne in the first period that turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 Detroit lead. The 23-year-old Hronek has piled up eight points in four games over the past week.