Hronek delivered an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Hronek continues to be an offensive threat from the point, as he's delivered four goals and 16 assists through 37 games. Unfortunately, despite a healthy amount of blocked shots, the Czech defenseman continues to struggle in his own zone if you look at his season-by-season totals. Hronek has skated to a minus-11 rating to go with an 8:25 takeaway-to-giveaway ratio this year, and he's never finished with a positive rating in a given campaign. Fantasy managers put the most stock in his puck-moving qualities, but there is some level of concern that defensive woes will eventually catch up to Hronek.