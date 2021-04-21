Hronek managed an assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.
Hronek set up Dylan Larkin's third-period tally, which gave the Red Wings a short-lived glimmer of hope for a comeback. The 23-year-old Hronek has 23 points, 100 shots, 57 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 48 appearances. He's been a solid force on offense despite shooting a career-low 2.0 percent this season.
